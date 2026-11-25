Prime Minister Andy Burnham has officially launched an independent inquiry into Britain’s Cold War nuclear weapons testing program, promising to uncover the truth for thousands of aging veterans and their families.
A Hillsborough-style investigation
Announced on November 24, 2026, the non-statutory panel will be chaired by Bishop James Jones, who previously led the landmark Hillsborough inquiry.
Speaking in Downing Street after meeting campaigners, Burnham stated that ex-servicemen have “waited too long for the truth.” He pledged that the panel will thoroughly investigate allegations of a decades-long state cover-up.
The ‘Nuked Blood’ scandal
Between 1952 and 1991, Britain conducted 45 nuclear bomb tests across Australia and the South Pacific. For years, veterans have reported severe health problems – including rare blood disorders, cancers and birth defects in their children – linked to radiation exposure.
The inquiry will examine claims that the Ministry of Defence secretly took blood samples from troops during the trials and hid vital medical records.
Race against time
With surviving veterans now averaging 88 years old, campaigners welcomed the move as a vital step toward justice. Alongside the probe, the government will fund research into health impacts on veterans’ descendants and build a new London memorial.
The panel aims to publish an interim report by October 2027, marking 75th anniversary of Britain’s first atomic test.