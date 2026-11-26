US chip giant Nvidia has instructed its major manufacturing partners to stop shipping artificial intelligence servers to four Southeast Asian countries.
According to reports from the “Financial Times” on November 26, 2026, server makers including Dell and Supermicro have told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia that their orders are on hold.
Closing the China loophole
The sudden freeze follows sweeping new export controls from the US Commerce Department that took effect last week. Washington aims to stop Chinese tech firms from bypassing direct US bans by renting computing power or buying restricted AI processors through third-party countries.
90-day licensing chaos
Under the strict new guidelines, Southeast Asian cloud providers have a 90-day window to secure special US licenses. To qualify, companies must prove that no restricted Chinese entities are among their end users.
However, regional tech executives report widespread confusion because the government has not yet explained how to apply for the paperwork while the 90-day clock is already ticking.
Financial impact on tech giants
The pause threatens massive revenue streams and major data center projects across the region. Nvidia generated $104 billion through its Singapore unit in 2025 alone.
Meanwhile, banks have already frozen roughly $500 million in loans for a Singapore cloud project tied to TikTok parent company ByteDance. It remains unclear if Nvidia’s halt is a temporary compliance pause or a long-term block.