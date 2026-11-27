The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has officially approved a historic plan by SpaceX to launch up to one million satellites for data centers in space.
Granted on November 25, 2026, the license allows SpaceX to build a massive low-Earth orbit network called Starmind to handle the booming demand for artificial intelligence computing.
How the space network will work
Unlike traditional Starlink satellites that beam internet to homes, Starmind satellites will act as floating supercomputers. Orbiting between 500 and 1,002 kilometers above Earth, the network will process massive amounts of AI data using solar power and laser links to send information rapidly.
Radio frequencies will only be used as a backup. Moving data centers into orbit helps avoid the heavy electricity and water cooling limits found on Earth.
Strict deadlines and pushback
The FCC approval sets a maximum limit rather than an immediate launch. SpaceX must put its first operational satellite into orbit by November 2033, reach 500,000 satellites by 2038 and complete the full constellation by November 2040.
The decision moved forward despite strong objections from rival companies like Amazon, astronomers and environmental groups. Critics warned about space debris, light pollution and the lack of an environmental review.
While FCC Chairman Brendan Carr praised the project as a “bold new frontier” for American tech leadership, regulators still require SpaceX to submit approved debris-disposal plans for high-altitude satellites before full deployment.