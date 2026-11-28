The United States military disabled a commercial cargo vessel on Thursday after it allegedly attempted to break through an American naval blockade on Iranian ports.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), military aircraft fired precision-guided munitions at the stern of the Palau-flagged “M/V Pacific Archer” in the Gulf of Oman.
The strike successfully knocked out the ship’s propulsion system while leaving its civilian crew completely unharmed.
Warnings ignored after leaving Bandar Abbas
The “Pacific Archer” had recently departed from the major Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and was reportedly bound for Singapore.
CENTCOM officials stated that American forces issued multiple radio warnings to the vessel before taking kinetic action to stop it.
Since resuming the naval blockade in mid-July following the collapse of peace talks, the US military has disabled six non-compliant vessels and redirected 158 other merchant ships.
Rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz
The incident unfolds amid escalating maritime friction in the Persian Gulf. While Washington restricts traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports, Tehran has enforced its own restriction across the Strait of Hormuz, warning tankers against using authorized routes.
On Friday, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani vowed on state television that Tehran would launch operations to break the US blockade.
Meanwhile, ongoing disruptions in the region have already caused global oil shipments through the vital waterway to drop by roughly 20 percent this month.