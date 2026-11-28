Canadian online seller Kenneth Law apologized in a Newmarket, Ontario, courtroom on Friday to the families of people who died using lethal substances he sold online.
Speaking from the prisoner’s box, the 61-year-old former hotel cook called his past actions “categorically wrong” and said he deeply regretted assisting others in ending their lives.
A remorseful statement in court
Law addressed the court after Crown prosecutors and defense lawyers finished their sentencing arguments.
“To the families of the victims, words can never replace the loss of your loved ones. I convey my deepest condolences,” Law stated, adding that the legal process had changed him and he remained comitted to rehabilitation behind bars.
Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicide in Ontario, leading prosecutors to drop 14 first-degree murder charges as part of a plea deal.
Global reach and prison arguments
Between 2020 and 2023, Law shipped more than 1,200 packages containing toxic concentrations of sodium nitrite to customers across over 40 countries.
While he was only formally convicted for the 14 Canadian deaths, the court is also weighing his admitted connection to 79 deaths in the United Kingdom.
Sentencing set for February
Crown prosecutor Katie Doherty asked for a 25-year prison sentence, noting that Law targeted vulnerable people battling mental illness.
Law’s defense lawyer argued for a 12-year term. Ontario Superior Court Justice Michelle Fuerst adjourned the hearing and will deliver her final sentencing decision on February 26.