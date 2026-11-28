Federal regulators shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity, marking the biggest US bank failure since April 2024.
According to Reuters, United Fidelity Bank was closed by US regulators on Friday, November 27, in the biggest bank failure in more than two years, with First Citizens Bank buying the lender's assets.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Indiana-based United Fidelity was in an "unsafe or unsound condition" and likely unable to pay its obligations, handing control of the bank to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to wind it down.
North Carolina-based First Citizens, a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, agreed to buy all of the failed lender's loans and most of its deposits and assets, First Citizens and the FDIC said.
The purchase covers assets of $5.9 billion, deposits of $4.5 billion and loans of $3.1 billion, based on United Fidelity's balances as of September 30.
It is the biggest US bank failure since Philadelphia-based Republic Bank closed in April 2024 with $6 billion in assets, as per FDIC data.
The cost to the federal Deposit Insurance Fund related to the failure will be $1.83 billion, the FDIC estimated.
First Citizens said it was chosen through a competitive bidding process, with its bid including an asset discount of approximately $2.6 billion and no deposit premium.
United Fidelity's depositors will automatically become First Citizens depositors, "so customers do not need to change their banking relationship and will retain all of their funds and deposit insurance coverage," the FDIC said.
First Citizens acquires 20 bank branches in Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Florida, and 2 in the US Virgin Islands. The deal also includes United Fidelity's subsidiaries, including its real estate development and management unit, Pedcor Homes.