People could be barred from settling in the UK over minor infractions such as cycling on the pavement or failing to pay a TV licence, ministers have been warned before the introduction of new “earned settlement” rules.
According to The Guardian, under the plans, which are to come into effect next year, securing indefinite leave to remain will become significantly harder for many people.
The rules introduce a strict new threshold where any adult conviction resulting in a court disposal, including fines, community orders, conditional cautions, and absolute or conditional discharges, triggers mandatory refusal.
This toughens up the current system under which applications are automatically refused only if an applicant has received a custodial or suspended sentence of 12 months or more.
The employment justice charity Work Rights Centre (WRC) has spearheaded civil society evidence submitted to parliament against the proposals, fearing the changes mean people who moved to the UK to work, including NHS and social care staff, will face lifelong exclusion over minor infractions.
Dr Dora-Olivia Vicol, the chief executive of WRC, said the rules meant that even Andy Burnham, who was given a court-imposed fine and six penalty points for speeding on the M62 at Manchester magistrates court in 2023, would fail his own government’s test if he were an immigrant.
She said, “That even the prime minister would be rejected under his own rules demonstrates how draconian and punitive the new earned settlement policy is,” adding that the charity was “bitterly disappointed that the government had ignored widespread concerns about the plans.”
Remaining on temporary visas forces people to pay thousands of pounds in periodic visa renewals and immigration health surcharges alongside taxes, leaves them with no recourse to public funds, and can restrict their ability to switch employers or secure mortgages.