Argentina's president has claimed the Falklands "are Argentine" after an international court rejected his bid to block oil drilling off the disputed islands.
According to Sky News, Javier Milei opposes the Sea Lion project, an offshore oilfield in the South Atlantic Ocean being developed by Israeli and British companies, which is thought to contain about 1.7 billion barrels of oil.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General Ellie Reeves urged Argentina to "respect the right of the Falkland Islanders to determine their own future" and "end its wider economic pressure against" the Falklands.
The president has described the companies' activities as unlawful and slapped economic sanctions on people and firms involved in oil exploration around the islands, which have been a British overseas territory since 1833.
Milei has said the operation is a "clear and present danger" to his country's claim over the Falklands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas.
But on Saturday, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruled against Buenos Aires by 18 judges' votes to three.
Argentina considers the project an illegal exploitation of resources in waters it claims as its own.
The court rejected Argentina's arguments, saying there did not appear to be any basis for believing it had jurisdiction, as the tribunal was unable to rule on questions of sovereignty.
Following the court's announcement, President Milei said Argentina "respects" the tribunal's decision and will "continue to defend its rights within the framework of international law", adding, "This decision is not the final word."
"The decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in no way legitimises the unilateral exploitation of our natural resources. The National Government will continue to take all necessary action to prevent such exploitation," he continued.
Milei ended by reiterating that the "Falkland Islands are Argentine."