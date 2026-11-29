Benjamin Netanyahu has seemingly accepted defeat as he offered to step down as Israel's prime minister in return for a senior position in the next government.
In a social media post on Saturday, November 28, Israel's caretaker prime minister proposed a national unity government, in which opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot will serve as prime minister first.
Coalition talks between Netanyahu and Eisenkot
Responding to the offer, Eisenkot, who was tasked earlier this month to form a government within 28 days by Israel's President Isaac Herzog, invited Netanyahu for "genuine and accelerated negotiations".
According to Likud party, Netanyahu is set to meet his rival Eisenkot on Sunday morning for coalition talks.
It comes after Eisenkot accused Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party on Friday of stalling coalition talks ahead of the December 6 deadline.
This week, Eisenkot signed a coalition with the Democrats, a left-wing party, and Yisrael Beiteiny, a right-wing party, whose support could bring him close to a majority.
Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party and three other Jewish opposition parties won 48 seats in October's election.
Netanyahu's bloc won 53, with both short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Notably, no political party in Israel has ever won an outright majority, meaning all governments have been coalitions.