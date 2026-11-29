A strong 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, November 28, 2026, sending noticeable tremors across Southern California.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 9:30 a.m. local time about three miles southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of roughly eight miles. Shaking was felt widely from Orange County to the Santa Clarita Valley.
More than 80 aftershocks follow
The main tremor triggered what seismologists called a robust aftershock sequence. Over 80 aftershocks rattled the same offshore area throughout the day.
The strongest aftershock measured magnitude 4.6 and struck near Hermosa Beach at 11:41 a.m., followed minutes later by a 3.4-magnitude tremor and a 3.9-magnitude quake later that afternoon.
Local impact and safety response
Despite the strong shaking, officials confirmed there is no tsunami threat. The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed crews from all 106 neighborhood stations to inspect the city, reporting no immediate injuries or major structural damage. As a precaution, authorities temporarily closed the Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach piers.
Meanwhile, automated safety systems at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo and the Torrance Refinery triggered unplanned safety flaring, though officials stated the flares posed no danger to nearby communities.
Emergency officials remind residents to stay prepared for additional aftershocks over the coming days.