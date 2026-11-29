Nearly 39 million Spanish voters are heading to the polls today, November 29, in a high-stakes snap general election that could reshape the country’s political landscape for decades.
Why Spain is holding an early vote
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the early vote in October after opposition parties blocked his government’s major housing relief bill in parliament.
After eight years in power, Sanchez is fighting to keep his left-wing coalition alive amid growing voter frustration over skyrocketing rent prices, corruption investigations involving his political circle and two deadly train accidents earlier this year.
Conservative and far-right challenge
Standing in his way is Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the conservative People’s Party (PP). Pre-election polls show the PP holding a narrow lead, promising voters economic stability and stricter border controls.
However, Feijoo will likely need support from the far-right, anti-immigration Vox party led by Santiago Abascal, to reach the 176 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.
A PP-Vox alliance would bring the far right into Spain’s national government for the first time since the end of Franciso Franco’s dictatorship in 1975.
What happens next
Despite trailing in surveys, Sanchez remains confident, urging progressive voters to turn out in large numbers to protect social programs and affordable housing reforms.
Polling stations close at 8:00 p.m. local time, with provisional results expected before midnight. All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies and 209 Senate seats are up for grabs.