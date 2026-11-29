AR Rahman has spoken out about the shocking experience he faced after working on Rockstar!
The iconic film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, has been dubbed one of Bollywood's most memorable romantic films of all time.
Rahman, who played a pivotal role in the film's soundtrack, shared that the project's producer was not satisfied with the music and withheld his payment for eight months after its release.
He also revealed that he continued paying the musicians and covering travel expenses from his own pocket during that period without informing director Imtiaz Ali about the disappointing situation.
Speaking at the Dehradun Literature Festival, AR Rahman said, "The producer didn't pay me for the whole Rockstar. He said, 'I don't like the music.'"
He further revealed that a cheque finally reached him eight months after the film's theatrical release.
During the making of Rockstar, AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali also experienced a period of confusion when both believed the other had gone missing.
As Imtiaz wondered whether Rahman was simply "being too polite to refuse" the project, the composer had already created two songs and worked on three musical ideas without being in direct touch with the director.
He finally got his answer during a location recce at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah.
An assistant director spoke to an attendant at the shrine, who revealed that Rahman was composing a track associated with the scene.
When he finally reached out to Rahman, the composer replied, "Ya, of course. We're doing the film. I've already made these three songs."
Their collaboration continued with Highway, for which Rahman contacted Imtiaz over Skype to ask if he was planning a new film.
"I was like, 'Sir, there is only one song in this film.' He said, 'That's alright. What is the story about?' So, we made the film, and from one song the count went up to 14. Now, Highway has more songs than Rockstar," the filmmaker recalled.
After Rockstar and Highway, Imtiaz and Rahman have collaborated on films, including Tamasha (2015), Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) and Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026).
On the work front, AR Rahman most recently composed the music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali directed Main Vaapas Aaunga, which performed well at the box office.