Hackers have breached Cloud One, the US Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, raising fresh concerns over military cybersecurity.
According to defense officials and recent reports, while the intruders gained unauthorized access to parts of the system, mission-critical operations and classified networks remain completely unaffected.
How the breach happened
Cyber intruders exploited an unidentified software vulnerability to reach the platform’s “control plane” – a central management hub that acts like a universal remote for cloud applications.
Cloud One coordinates global Air Force logistics, maintenance records, weapons tracking and personnel data. Once inside, hackers could theoretically view aircraft readiness or spare-part movements, though investigators have not yet confirmed whether any sensitive data was stolen.
Immediate fallout and containment
Following the discovery, the Pentagon brought in US Cyber Command alongside the White House National Security Council to contain the threat and assess the damage.
As a precaution, officials paused ongoing migrations of back-office apps to Cloud One, temporarily blocked system updates and revoked administrator privileges for several users.
Part of a broader cyber wave
The Air Force intrusion follows a string of high-profile cyberattacks targeting US federal agencies including unclassified networks at the CIA and the FBI.
Security experts warn that attackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to spot software weaknesses faster.
Despite the disruption to routine administrative workflows, defense officials maintain that the military’s core defensive capabilities were never compromised.