The long-running conflict in Yemen could stop “tomorrow” if the Iran-aligned Houthi movement agrees to a United Nations-backed peace plan, a senior Saudi-led coalition official announced.
Speaking to Reuters in Riyadh, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki emphasized that a political roadmap remains the best way forward, though military pressure will continue until the group comes to the negotiating table.
Aden declared a ‘red line’
While offering a path to peace, al-Maliki issued a stern warning regarding the Yemeni government’s interim capital. With Houthi fighters advancing within striking distance of the southern port city of Aden, Riyadh has drawn a strict “red line.”
Al-Maliki stated that the coalition will do “whatever it takes” to protect Aden and continues to provide air support to Yemeni government forces while destroying Houthi ballistic missiles and drones.
Rising regional tensions and Houthi demands
The fighting in Yemen has re-emerged as a fierce front in the wider regional conflict involving Iran, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.
Saudi cities, including Riyadh, have faced weekly missile and drone attacks on civilian landmarks, alongside disruptions to international shipping in the Red Sea – threats that risk Saudi Arabia’s foreign investment goals ahead of World Expo 2030.
Meanwhile, the Houthis demand that Saudi Arabia halt support for the Yemeni government, lift port and airport restrictions and pay financial compensation before peace can be reached.