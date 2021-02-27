Anushka Sharma used fake name for Virat Kohli during wedding planning Web Desk | February 27, 2021 The couple said their wedding vows in a destination wedding in Italy

Bollywood's fittest couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017, after dating for couple of years.

While the lovebirds always manage to attract the public eye, they kept their wedding a very private affair.

With close friends and family, the couple said their wedding vows in a destination wedding in Italy.

Later in an interview, Anushka revealed that she used a fake name for Virat to make all the wedding arrangements. Speaking to the caterer, Anushka referred to Virat as Rahul so that nobody get a suspicion of a wedding in cards.

Fast forward to four years, Anushka and Virat has welcomed their first child together, daughter Vamika. The new parents have also kept their child away from the paparazzi.

“We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” they announced the news on Instagram.

