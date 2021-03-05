Marina Khan to make directorial comeback with TV serial Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Veteran actor Marina Khan is all ready to direct upcoming TV serial

Renowned Pakistani actress, Marina Khan is all set to make directorial comeback with upcoming TV Drama titled Pardes.

The Dhoop Kinare legend has previously directed some hit dramas like Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat, Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat and Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

The Tanhaiyaan star’s upcoming TV drama would be featuring Bushra Ansari, Gohar Rasheed, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Sarmad Khoosat, Sharmeen Ali and Affan Waheed.

As per reports, the drama serial is being filmed in either Europe or Turkey. However, the plot of the drama has not yet been revealed.

Moreover, Khan would also feature in director Qasim Ali Mureed’s upcoming comedy movie Tich Button which would be produced by Urwa Hocane and Salman Iqbal. The cast of the film includes Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Iman Ali and Sonya Hussain.



