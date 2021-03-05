Mawra Hocane speaks about fitness struggles during COVID-19 lockdown Web Desk | March 05, 2021 Mawra Hocane pens her fitness struggles during COVID-19 lockdown

Mawra Hocane speaks about fitness struggles during COVID-19 lockdown

Pakistani actress and model Mawra Hocane has been one of the successful names in the showbiz industry.

Along with her remarkable acting performances, the actress is also known for her charming personality and fit physique.

Giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers, the Sabaat actress recently opened up about her experience of struggling her fitness routine amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who also stunned the Indian cinema with her terrific performance in 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam,shared a photo of herself.

She can be seen doing a peaceful yoga pose and candidly penned about her fitness journey during the pandemic.





"I was majorly a gym person up until covid happened. Today marks a year of me training at home all by myself, with little help from friends & YouTube, as much as I feel comfortable & when I feel the need for it. Let’s all aspire to be our healthier versions, always! When in doubt.... breathe," the 28-year-old actress captioned the post.