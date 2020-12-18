Dhanush to star opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans for next Hollywood film Web Desk | December 18, 2020 'The Gray Man' is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009 by Jove Books

South Indian actor Dhanush is all set for his second Hollywood movie.

The Kolaveri Di star has bagged a big budget project, The Gray Man, alongside a star-studded cast.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie also featuresRyan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in important roles.

This is going to be Dhanush's second international project after he starred in 2018’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.



After recent popularity of OTT platforms, filmmakers have decided to release the film on Netflix. The Gray Man will thus be Dhanush's first ever outing with the streaming giant.

For the unversed, The Gray Man is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney, published in 2009 by Jove Books.

It also is the first novel to feature the Gray Man, freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry.