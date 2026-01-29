Uncategorized
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Uncategorized

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement

SRK was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to Dubai

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement

Shah Rukh Khan recently arrived in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement.

According to Gulf News, the 60-year-old actor is being honoured with the "Global Style Icon" award today at the highly anticipated Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards.

Hosted at Armani Hotel Dubai, the two-day celebration of fashion, culture and global influence is scheduled to take place from January 29 to 30, 2026.

To become the recipient of the international award, the Jawan actor was also seen on the wee hours of Thursday, January 29, at Mumbai airport, leaving for Dubai.

The news of Khan receiving "Global Style Icon" award comes amid the announcement of the release date of SRK’s highly anticipated movie, King.

The Dunki actor’s upcoming thriller movie also stars Deepika Padukone, and his daughter Suhana Khan.

The other cast members also include Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra.

Moreover, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Sachin–Jigar which marks Ravichander’s first collaboration with director and second with the actor after 2023’s Jawan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, King is set for a Christmas 2026 release, December 24, 2026.

Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kangana Ranaut calls alleged manipulation of Brahmastra's box office figure 'a new low'
Kangana Ranaut calls alleged manipulation of Brahmastra's box office figure 'a new low'

Popular News

Colombian plane crash kills 15, including Congressman Diogenes Quintero

Colombian plane crash kills 15, including Congressman Diogenes Quintero
2 hours ago
Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50

Charity Pierce, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ star, breathes her last at 50
2 hours ago
Mbappe blasts Real Madrid after Benfica loss: ‘Not a champion team’

Mbappe blasts Real Madrid after Benfica loss: ‘Not a champion team’
3 hours ago