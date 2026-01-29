Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement

Shah Rukh Khan recently arrived in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement.
According to Gulf News, the 60-year-old actor is being honoured with the "Global Style Icon" award today at the highly anticipated Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards.
Hosted at Armani Hotel Dubai, the two-day celebration of fashion, culture and global influence is scheduled to take place from January 29 to 30, 2026.
To become the recipient of the international award, the Jawan actor was also seen on the wee hours of Thursday, January 29, at Mumbai airport, leaving for Dubai.
The news of Khan receiving "Global Style Icon" award comes amid the announcement of the release date of SRK’s highly anticipated movie, King.
The Dunki actor’s upcoming thriller movie also stars Deepika Padukone, and his daughter Suhana Khan.
The other cast members also include Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra.
Moreover, the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Sachin–Jigar which marks Ravichander’s first collaboration with director and second with the actor after 2023’s Jawan.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, King is set for a Christmas 2026 release, December 24, 2026.