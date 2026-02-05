Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Travis Kelce breaks chair during podcast, jokes Taylor Swift ‘will kill’ him

The NFL star Travis Kelce had a hilarious moment during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast when he accidently broke a chair, while laughing at a joke made by his brother and co-host Jason Kelce.

The 36-year-old snapped his chair while leaning back, causing Travis to fall back helpless with his arms open wide trying to grab onto anything to steady himself.

Jason immediately asked “Are you alright, Trav?”, while Travis laughed it off and quipped, “We’re good. Taylor’s gonna kill me!”

The lighthearted comment garnered significant attention across social media, with fans flooding social media to share jokes sparking concerns regarding Travis's health.

With many fans speculating the chair belonged to Swift, who was reportedly nearby during the recording.

The Kansas City Chiefs player confirmed that he didn't sustain any injury and is doing well, as the video also sparked concern among fans.

For those unversed, the Cruel Summer singer and Travis got engaged in August 2025, and are reportedly planning to tie the knot this June.

