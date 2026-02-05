Jennifer Garner recalls shocking on-set moment during her film 'The Kingdom' 

Jennifer Garner has shared a shocking moment while filming for her iconic 2007 film, The Kingdom.
The 13 Going on 30 star promoted her television series, The Last Thing He Told Me, which is set to debut on February 20th, on Tuesday, February 3rd.
During the star-studded event, Garner revealed that she once bit a portion of a stunt performer's ear off while filming a fight sequence for her 2007 film, The Kingdom.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Elektra actress recalled, "Pete Berg, who was the director, told him to try to kill me. We did not have a lot of choreography, and he told me to do anything I could to survive."
"He did, and I did, and I ended up scrambling onto his back. I bit his ear, and we have a picture of him missing a chunk of ear, because we were not kidding," she added.
Ben Affleck’s former life partner said that she bit Baker’s ear, "like Mike Tyson," when Coster- Waldau asked her further about the incident.
Tyson, 59, was famously disqualified from a boxing match against Evander Holyfield in 1997 after he bit off a portion of Holyfield's ear.
To note, The Last Thing He Told Me's second season begins streaming on Apple TV on February 20th, 2026.