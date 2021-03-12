Engin Altan aka Ertugruls pure love for daughter Alara wins the internet Web Desk | March 12, 2021 Ertugrul star actor Engin Altan shares latest picture with daughter Alara

Notable Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who has marked the new standards of success and popularity in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed his sweet moment of love for his daughter Alara. The latest adorable pictures have left fans in awe.

Engin, who played the remarkable role of Ertugrul in the historical series turned to his Instagram Story and posted the sweet picture with his 2-year-old daughter. He captioned the picture ‘Pure love’ followed by a heart emoji. In the picture, he can be seen holding his daughter in his arms.

The picture has left fans' hearts melted as they couldn't stop gushing over this adorable moment of father-daughter love.

Earlier, Engin, 41, also posted the birthday pictures of his daughter. Engin and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared gorgeous pictures from the birthday celebrations with their fans on the photo-video sharing platform.