Juggun Kazim touches on the misery of being fat-shamed after pregnancy Web Desk | March 13, 2021 'I just wanted the Earth to explode and for me to just fall into it,' says Juggun

Juggun Kazim touches on the misery of being fat-shamed after pregnancy

Juggun Kazim was ruthlessly fat-shamed after her latest pregnancy.

Speaking to BBC Urdu in a recent interview, Juggun revealed that she was called all sorts of names after she gained weight in 2020.

"The people who pass these remarks take it as a joke but they are painful for the one who is at the receiving end," she said.



"I know my size has increased and I know that if I wasn’t nursing, I could starve myself to lose weight, but if [right now] I go onto a hardcore Keto diet, ketones will be released in my milk. I can’t feed my child like that."



All of these comments eventually left Juggun in a severe post-partum depression.

"I just wanted the Earth to explode and for me to just fall into it and the entire chapter closes."

She also revealed how her body shamers impacted her everyday life. "Even now, when I’m walking, I walk in dropping posture so that no one notices my chest. I don’t want to feel like this and I don’t want any other woman to feel it either."

