Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch join star-studded crowd at Wimbledon

  By Ume Umema
  • |
Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch and many famous faces stepped out to witness a tense showdown on day 12 of Wimbledon.

On Friday, July 11, the Sherlock Holmes actor spotted in Royal Box alongside his wife, Sophie Hunter to watch the action Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz.

Cumberbatch and Hunter were spotted having a sweet time with The Amateur actor, Rami Malek, who was sitting beside them.

In addition to the trio, the Happy Valley star James Norton was also seen sitting in the Royal Box.

Meanwhile, DiCaprio made a surprising appearance at courtside, cheering on Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals at the All England Club.

For the sporty event, the Titanic star opted for dark-colored suit which paired with a white t-shirt and black sunglasses.

Fashion’s two big icons Tom Ford and Anna Wintour also brought glamour to Day 12 of Wimbledon.

Other famous faces in attendance were Riz Ahmed, Joe Alwyn, Hannah Waddingham, Sachin Tendulkar, Will Poulter, Luke Newton, Antonia Roumelioti and Ben Radcliffe.

Meanwhile, the Say You Love Me singer, Jessie Ware along with Nancy Strang, Louis Theroux, Rob Beckett and Louise Watts also spotted at the Centre Court as a guest of Emirates, Official Airline Partner of The Championships.

The Championships 2025, which kicked off on Monday, June30, will conclude on Sunday, July, 13.

