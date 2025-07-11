Cardi B drops sweet peeks into daughter Kulture's private plane birthday party

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Cardi B is celebrating daughter Kulture’s 7 birthday with a private jet bash!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on July 10, Thursday, the WAP singer shared adorable sneak peeks into daughter's birthday festivities.

In the first clip, Cardi’s 7-year-old could be seen enjoying some time with her friends as they groove over hit track, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).

The next video showed the birthday girl excitedly opening up some of her presents on a private jet as Cardi could be heard from behind the camera.

Besides the I Like It rapper, Kulture also received a sweet birthday tribute from her father, Offset on Instagram.

The Migos rapper shared a carousel of heartwarming photos and videos of his little girl from over the years.

In one image Offset could be seen feeding her as a baby while another showed her making snow angels during the winter.

“Kulture Kiari…. Happy birthday my angel from heaven…. my super star… my inspiration… daddy loves you and i am thankful for your beautiful pure soul… you are truly a blessing!!! Time has gone so fast…. BIG 7 I can’t believe it already!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Cardi B and Offset, who parted ways last year, share three kids, two daughters Kulture and 10-months-old Blossom, as well as a 3-year-old son Wave Set.

The famed rapper is also a father to sons Kody, 10, and Jordan, 15, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Tyler Perry’s accuser makes first statement after filing $250M assault suit
Tyler Perry’s accuser makes first statement after filing $250M assault suit
'The Oval' star opened up about his lawsuit, filed against the 'Sistas' star

Brooklyn Beckham shuts door on brothers Cruz, Romeo with shocking move
Brooklyn Beckham shuts door on brothers Cruz, Romeo with shocking move
The bold move by Brooklyn Beckham comes hours after he celebrated his sister Harper Seven's birthday

Benny Blanco credits Britney Spears as his first big pop milestone
Benny Blanco credits Britney Spears as his first big pop milestone
Britney Spears and Benny Blanco made a first collaboration on 'Femme Fatale' album songs

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable portrait of daughter Malti with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable portrait of daughter Malti with Nick Jonas
The 'Baywatch' actress welcomed her daughter, Malti Marie, with Nick Jonas in 2018

Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott announces release date for 'Jackboys 2' album

Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott announces release date for 'Jackboys 2' album
Travis Scott last released his new soulful rendition '2000 Excursion' ahead of album's release

Justin Bieber hints at relationship struggles in new album
Justin Bieber hints at relationship struggles in new album
Justin Bieber opens up about relationship problems in 10th track, 'Walking Away', of new album

Beyoncé makes powerful stage return after flying car incident in Houston
Beyoncé makes powerful stage return after flying car incident in Houston
The 'Halo' hitmaker dropped unseen photos from her headline grabbing musical performance at Atlanta

Tom Brady’s team sets record straight on Sofia Vergara’s dating rumours
Tom Brady’s team sets record straight on Sofia Vergara’s dating rumours
Tom Brady’s representative finally opens up about dating speculations with Sofia Vergara