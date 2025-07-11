Cardi B drops sweet peeks into daughter Kulture's private plane birthday party

Cardi B is celebrating daughter Kulture’s 7 birthday with a private jet bash!
Taking to her Instagram Stories on July 10, Thursday, the WAP singer shared adorable sneak peeks into daughter's birthday festivities.
In the first clip, Cardi’s 7-year-old could be seen enjoying some time with her friends as they groove over hit track, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).
The next video showed the birthday girl excitedly opening up some of her presents on a private jet as Cardi could be heard from behind the camera.
Besides the I Like It rapper, Kulture also received a sweet birthday tribute from her father, Offset on Instagram.
The Migos rapper shared a carousel of heartwarming photos and videos of his little girl from over the years.
In one image Offset could be seen feeding her as a baby while another showed her making snow angels during the winter.
“Kulture Kiari…. Happy birthday my angel from heaven…. my super star… my inspiration… daddy loves you and i am thankful for your beautiful pure soul… you are truly a blessing!!! Time has gone so fast…. BIG 7 I can’t believe it already!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.
Cardi B and Offset, who parted ways last year, share three kids, two daughters Kulture and 10-months-old Blossom, as well as a 3-year-old son Wave Set.
The famed rapper is also a father to sons Kody, 10, and Jordan, 15, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.