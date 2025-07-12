Brad Pitt makes final plea to reconnect with twins before they turn 17


Brad Pitt is reportedly making a heartfelt final plea to reconnect with his twins, Knox and Vivienne, ahead of their 17th birthday.

As per Dailymail, a source shared that the F1 star is desperate for “one final shot to get together” with Knox and Vivienne “and make amends.”

The source added that Pitt “knows the chance … is remote to say the least” that the 16-year-olds will want to spend time with him ahead of their birthday on Saturday.

A source revealed that the Fight Club star is “devastated” as he“got the message loud and clear” when his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter dropped Pitt from her last name in a 2024 Playbill.

However, her brother keeping “Jolie-Pitt as his surname” has allegedly become a “glimmer of hope” for Pitt.

The reports suggested that “family man” still considers the twins and their siblings, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19 are “very important to his life” and wants them “all back in the fold.”

A second source claimed, “He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise. He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.”

Pitt had a desire for his kids to “make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces.”

To note, Brad Pitt’s plea came after her revealed his biggest “regret” of his “toxic” time with Jolie is allegedly not being able to “repair” his bonds with their kid.

In 2016, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars called it quits after 12 years together, finally settling their divorce last year.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

