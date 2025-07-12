Bella Thorne reignites old feud with Charlie Puth in shocking new claims

Bella Thorne has made some serious claims about Charlie Puth, with whom she had a short-lived romance back in 2016. 

On Friday, July 11, The Babysitter actress gave a candid opinion on an Instagram account's post, which featured former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall's remark about not wanting to collaborate with the We Don't Talk Anymore crooner.

Under the post, Bella penned, "Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn't …. Do the deed with him."

Bella Thorne makes rare comment about Charlie Puth
Bella and Charlie were briefly linked in December 2016, when they were spotted together at Jingle Ball in Miami.

However, things seemingly ended on bad terms as Charlie accused the Up In Flames singer of infidelity on X and suggested that Bella was still romantically involved with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey.

Hours later, Bella turned to her social media account, denying Charlie's claim and sharing that she is not in a relationship with the Attention singer.

"Ty [Tyler] and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends," she wrote at that time.

The Midnight Sun starlet noted, "Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter."

Bella Thorne is now engaged to film producer Mark Emms, and Charlie Puth confirmed on an Instagram post last year that he married his childhood pal Brooke Sansone.

