Maya Ali spills the beans on her role as Rakshi in Pehli Si Muhabbat Web Desk | March 19, 2021 ' Her father has married again, she is trying to adjust to the new situation,' says Maya

Maya Ali is opening up about her role as Rakshi in Pehli Si Muhabbat.

While the 31-year-old's on-going show is gaining popularity for its brave plot line, a lot of fans are also expressing their opinions about Maya's character in the drama.

In a recent interview with Something Haute, the Parey Hut Love actress shed light on all those views.

Answering to why does Rakshi cry so much, Maya explained her character's childhood.

"When Rakshi's mother passed away, she developed a strong bond with her father. Now that her father has married again, she is trying to adjust to the new situation. It's a process," she said.

Maya went on to explain that Rakshi feels insecure from her stepmother and since she cannot express her anger to anybody, she ends up crying.

