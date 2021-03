Aiman Khan shares new photo with her real life doll Amal Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Fans were quick to pour in love for the adorable child in blue overalls

Aiman Khan has shared a new picture from Amal's day out and fans cannot stop gushing over the mother-daughter duo.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the avid social media user shared an adorable picture of herself cuddling with Amal.

"She’s my real life doll," captioned Aiman with a heart emoticon.

Fans were quick to pour in love for the adorable child in blue overalls. While some commented "MashAllah", others dropped a bunch of hearts.

Take a look: