Mathira on family planning, career and spirituality Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Mathira opened up about past struggles, family planning and serenity

Mathira on family planning, career and spirituality

Pakistani model, Mathira appeared in an interview and discussed about her past struggles, social media, spiritual connection, feminism and much more.

The VJ while talking about serenity said, “There’s always a way to be at peace. For me, it’s not the given options of money, family, health and wellness. It has always been God and will be. If God’s will is with you, believe me, the world is below your feet. People will keep on talking but if you have a spiritual connection, that will bring you nothing less than peace. You know, I have seen multiple people get direct with God. They don’t put humanity first and when you do, that’s when God will acknowledge your goodwill.”

Mathira talked about family planning and shared, “I think we fail to understand that contraception is not only to exempt one from parental duties but also for a woman to look after her health first and foremost, and for a man to find financial stability.”

She added, “Why is planning for a child a collective decision made on the behalf of a couple? I mean, two people get married so growing into a family is up-to them. Set goals, decide for yourselves!”

Mathira further shared her thoughts about social media, she stated, “I think everything needs to be in balance. The issue is this that social media is that one thing you need to get a hold of for a sustainable lifestyle but our public…we are extremists. Everything we do reaches a new height, and anything extreme has negative connotations, and that’s problematic.”

She added, “I think the trolls on social media play a huge role when it comes to negativity. I was upset when people started to troll Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal when they tied the knot because it was someone’s happy moment, and it proved that our people, out of habit, poke their nose everywhere. I have learnt that a limited circle filled with your loved ones is the world for you. The universe is not as it is or the way you perceive it as. The less people you have in your life, the better.”

She looked back at initial days of her career in Pakistani entertainment industry and said, “I started from a platform that was unknown. I earned my fame when a caller randomly started to insult me and that slur itself made me famous.”

She continued, “Competition makes one jealous so I don’t believe in it. I believe in going with the flow because if you start thinking of the future, you might ruin your present.”

Mathira highlighted how male and female are treated differently, she shared, “We judge a person by their looks. There’s always an issue with women wearing revealing clothes in our country. Immediately, she is labelled as a slut. If she gets a film, she must’ve earned it via casting couch. It’s a common practice and sometimes, I wonder why. A man can appear on your screens shirtless and there will be no issue; nobody will question his worth. Why is it always women?”