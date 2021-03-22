Nabeel Shaukat Ali drops new song ‘Bewafa ft. Anoushay Abbasi Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Nabeel Shaukat Ali released new track ‘Bewafa’ featuring Anoushay Abbasi

Nabeel Shaukat Ali drops new song ‘Bewafa’ ft. Anoushay Abbasi

Pakistani Singer, Nabeel Shaukat Ali recently released musical short film titled Bewafa which features Anoushay Abbasi, Ahmed Randhawa and Wasil Tanweer.

The song is produced by Muhammad Adnan Butt and directed by Fahad Nur. Moreover, it tells the story about heartbreak and one-sided love.

Unrequited love results in a person feeling betrayed, heartbroken and even force people to take their own lives. Getting rejected by someone you trust and love the most leads to depression and sadness.

In the music video, Alia (Anoushay) seeks acknowledgement from her husband Faiz who is shown as a serious person. Alia wants something more than a bond which results in her feeling wounded. However, another guy comes and fulfills her desires which results in someone else paying the price.

Watch the music video below:







