Momal and Shahzad Sheikh praise Sadaf Kanwal, say she maturely handled criticism Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Momal and Shahzad Sheikh discussed about Shahroz & Syra's separation in recent interview

Momal and Shahzad Sheikh praise Sadaf Kanwal, says she maturely handled the criticism

Famed Pakistani actors Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh were recently spotted together on a talkshow. The siblings were seen enjoying fun moments and playing interesting rapid fire games on the show with host and actor Ahsan Khan.

While the two stars discussed about their recent projects in the show, Momal, who recently received praise and appreciation for her acting in drama serial Mushk was asked about how she saw social media reacting on Shahroz Sabzwari and Saira Yousaf’s separation.





The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actress commented that the two handled the reaction in the best way. “The way Shahroz and Saira handled all the criticism was the best thing and that’s the way it should be. People always talk about something, they used to talk before and they will continue to talk no matter what.”

Shahroz & Syra

While sharing her personal thought on the matter, the 34-years-old actress said, “My personal statement on their separation is that they are two individual and mature adults, they know what is good for them. Saira and Shahroz are two beautiful and kind hearted people.”





Continuing his sister’s statement, the Raaz-e-Ulfat actor also added that the new member of the Sabzwari family, Sadaf Kanwal is also a wonderful human being. Both Momal and Shahzad praised the actress, who faced immense criticism and backlash on social media after her marriage with Shahroz was confirmed.

Momal continued to say that, “Even Sadaf Kanwal who is a new member in our family is such a sweetheart. She was the one who was criticized the most but she handled everything maturely.”



