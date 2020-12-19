Sana Khans husband Anas Saiyad dismisses rumors about pushing her to quit showbiz Web Desk | December 19, 2020 Anas Saiyad clapped back at people for claiming that he forced wife Sana Khan to leave film industry

Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad dismisses rumors about pushing her to quit showbiz

Anas Saiyad discussed about false accusations against him in an interview. The former actor Sana Khan’s husband revealed that people questioning the couple's compatibility reflects their narrow-mindedness.

“I have never forced her to lead life in a certain way. She announced on Instagram around six months ago that she has taken hijab. People thought that it’s because of the pandemic and no work, but she always wanted to detach herself from what she was doing," Anas told The Times India.

"I wanted her to give it some time, but she was certain. In fact, I was shocked, too, when she announced that she was quitting the industry,” he added.

“I prayed to God that I want to marry Sana and he heard my prayers. I feel that I wouldn’t have been this happy if I had married anybody else. Sana is not full of herself. She is affable, forgiving and has a clean heart," he continued.

"I always wanted a girl who complemented and completed me. People still ask me how I got married to an actress, but yeh chhoti soch ke log hain (they are narrow-minded people). It’s my life and no one should comment on it. People are free to think that we are a mismatched couple, but only we know how compatible we are,” he further added.

Moreover, the couple is currently in Kashmir enjoying their honeymoon as Sana keeps sharing photos from her trip.