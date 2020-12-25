Mahira Khan pens heartfelt tribute to Madam Noor Jehan during her quarantine time Web Desk | December 25, 2020 Mahira Khan pens heartfelt tribute to Madam Noor Jehan during her quarantine time, says, 'She lives every day and forever'

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus penned an emotional tribute to the 'Queen of Melody' Madam Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary.

The Superstar actress opened up in an emotional post on Instagram on Thursday, about her time in isolation, away from family, friends and fans. Her post featured a scenic view of roof with Noor Jehan's Chaandni Raatein playing in the background.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees star shared some emotional reflections during the time she's been spending social distancing, locked up in isolation and missing her loved ones.





Alongside the video, there was a caption that read, “I have listened to old songs, read lots, written and written and written, watched some amazing films, smiled while thinking of life and cried too, lit candles and then re lit some more every night... I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much.”

The Bin Roye actress expressed gratitude for everything and for her blessed life. “And in my moments of pain and discomfort.. I could only thank the universe for the life I have lived and continue to live. Every little thing - all the tender mercies and blessings. Alhumdulillah. Thank you for the birthday wishes and the love. Forever grateful, Yours X”

She added, “P.S Here I am, sitting on top of a roof.. watching the sky in all its glory. Added Madam Noor Jehaan’s chaandni raatein to it. ‘We only truly die when we are forgotten’ - She lives every day and forever.”