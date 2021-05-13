Kubra Khan shares the perfect Urdu word for unexpected Eid announcement Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Kubra Khan wishes her fans and followers 'Achanak wali Chaand Raat' mubarak

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Kubra Khan has been known for her notable acting performances in hit drama serials and films.

On Wednesday, the Alif famed actress turned to her Instagram handle to wish her fans Eid greetings after the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced unexpected Eid on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2 starlet dropped a gorgeous click of herself and posted a humorous, yet perfect caption to it.

Donning the traditional ethnic look, Khan, can be seen wearing stunning jhumkas and floral gajras in the picture.

Flaunting her adorable smile over the sudden announcement of Eid, she wrote in the caption, “The right word for this isn’t even Achanak. The emphasis sits better with “ Yakdum” - Chand Raat Mubarak” followed by heart and love emoticon.

