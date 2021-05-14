Malala Yousafzai to star in ‘Friends reunion Web Desk | May 14, 2021 ‘Friends’ reunion airing on 27th May will feature Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai to star in ‘Friends’ reunion

The Friends cast reunion will premiere on 27th May and will feature 15 celebrity guests including Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber and many more.

The episode which was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this year will air on HBO Max. it will feature the original cast as well including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

The reunion episode was supposed to be shot more than a year ago but filming was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The other celebrities who will be seen in the episode includes Maggie Wheeler, Tom Selleck, Kit Harington and David Beckham.