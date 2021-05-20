Karachi: Celebrities participate in protest against Israel Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Anoushay Ashraf and Ayesha Omar joined the protest

Pakistani celebrities are joining hands to raise voice against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

On Wednesday, Karachiites walked through the streets of Karachi Press Club, standing strong in support of Palestinian families.

Celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Anoushay Ashraf and Ayesha Omar could also be seen taking part in the protest which began at 4pm







Hundreds of protests were held in all major cities of Pakistan against Israeli attacks that have killed more than 200 Palestinians including children during the last few days.

