Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message

Meghan Markle has made a delightful announcement shortly after estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton released an emotional message.

On World Cancer Day, February 4, 2026, Princess Kate released a video of herself from her visit to a cancer hospital in London in January of 2025.

The video had a message read by Kate - who herself was diagnosed with the disease in January 2024 and currently in remission phase.

In the message, Catherine noted, "On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who’s facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery."

She continued, "Cancer touches so many lives, not only patients but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them. As anyone who’s experienced this journey will know, it’s not linear."

"There are moments of fear and exhaustion, but also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection," added the future Queen.

Shortly after Kate's powerful message was shared on Kensington Palace's official account, the Duchess of Sussex's shared a photo of her on her lifestyle brand, As Ever's Instagram page with a delightful update.

Alongside a photo of her in a black strappy dress covering her face with a bunch of red balloons, Prince Harry's wife wrote, "A sweet surprise!"

She continued, "Shop the Limited Edition Sweetheart Bundle featuring our Signature As ever x @compartes Chocolate Collection paired with our Raspberry and Strawberry Spreads in Keepsake Packaging — just in time for Valentine’s Day."

"A gift for yourself, or the one you love," added Meghan as she concluded the caption.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to return to the UK this year alongside Prince Harry for an event related to The Invictus Games.

