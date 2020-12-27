Mahira Khan sends love to ‘first friend in industry Marina Khan on birthday Web Desk | December 27, 2020 Mahira Khan praised Marina Khan and husband Kuchu for welcoming her in industry

Mahira Khan sends love to ‘first friend in industry’ Marina Khan on birthday

On Saturday, Mahira Khan took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming post for Marina Khan on her birthday.

The 36-year-old shared adorable picture with Marina in which they can be seen smiling and posing for the photo.

Khan revealed the first two people to welcome her in the industry were Marina Khan and her husband, Kuchu. She thanked them for being welcoming and teaching her so much.

The Humsafar star wrote an emotional caption alongside the picture that read as “To the world Marina Khan is Pakistan’s ultimate sweetheart! To me Marina is my first friend in this industry. Her and her husband Kuchu were the first people to make me feel welcome”.

“They have unconsciously, had a very big part to play in who I am today. The way I conduct myself, the way I am with my juniors and seniors, the way I try to handle success and failure... so much of it is because of all those days and nights spent at their home,” she continued.





“A home which is always open to all, where I met some of the most amazing people. This is dedicated to both of them and their hearts Thank you for this therealmarinakhan kuchakhtar . Will always be grateful for both of you in my life. Love you both Also, happy birthday you shining star therealmarinakhan,” Mahira concluded.