Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside

Penny Lancaster, wife of music icon Rod Stewart, is seemingly planning to leave the UK, as she expressed her emotional ties to Tanzania.
During a conversation on LNER Routes podcast, the 54-year-old shared her affection for the region, teasing her new destination if she were to leave London.
The model remarked, “Tanzania, that’s one place that really…my heart and soul is there.” She humorously stated that she often tells her sons, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, that Tanzania is where she imagines ending up someday.”
While recalling her beautiful memories with the country, she discussed her first visit to Tanzania with Rod before having children.
Rod wrote “I love you” into a tree before verbally expressing his feelings. The couple has now traveled back with their children to feel those special moments again.
Furthermore, Penny praised Tanzania for its outstanding landscape, revealing her hidden passion for photography and how the vibrant culture of the country captivates her towards itself.
Recently, the adorable couple visited the Mwiba Lodge, an exclusive retreat situated in a vast 51,000-acre wildlife reserve. Their journey was filled with thrilling experiences like flying over Mount Kilimanjaro, and witnessing wildlife, which she called a unique delight.
Penny Lancaster is now set to appear on ITV One’s Love Your Weekend with host Alan Titchmarsh, where she will likely offer fans about her upcoming life plans.