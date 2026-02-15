News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter reveals 'deep regret' after ruining natural beauty

Apple Martin is the eldest daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, whom they welcomed before their high-profile separation

Apple Martin has finally revealed her "worst" lip filler experience. 

Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, has recently appeared in a Vogue Beauty Secrets special video.

During the light-hearted conversation, Chris Martin's grown-up baby girl opened up about her experiences with acne, reflecting on cosmetic enhancements.

Notably, Apple raised fans' eyebrows by revealing her deep regret after opting for lip fillers at the tender age of 18.

In a make-up-free footage, the British model, who is now 21 years old, stated, "Time to come clean. I got lip filler one time. I just thought that it was too big." 

The popular fashionista, whose real name is Apple Blythe Alison Martin, also clarified that the enhancement was a short-lived decision, and in its wake, she has learned to achieve a similar look using makeup techniques.

"I know I still have a little bit of blemishes and stuff, but it was really bad in high school," Apple explained.

For those unaware, Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband, who is also a front man of popular rock band Coldplay, welcomed their daughter, Apple Martin, on May 14, 2004.

The former couple, who parted ways in March 2014, are co-parenting the British model. 

