Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal celebrate their first wedding anniversary Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Popular Pakistani celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and his wife Sadaf Kanwal celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday, May 31.

Opposite to fans’ anticipation, the Chain Aaye Na actor planned on no flowers or no grand arrangements to celebrate the wedding anniversary with his wife. He rather took to a more different and adorable way to wish his wife in a candid Instagram post.

Using social media, Sabzwari shared a candid video of the model ,while she was getting a COVID PCR test done, he wrote a heartfelt message for his wife and show his gratitude, and wished her expressing his love for her.

Sabzwari penned, “No lovey-dovey run of the mill Anniversary Post. A genuine why I Love you so much VIDEO, cracks me up every single time haha” followed by a heart emoticon.

He further added, “Happy 1st Anniversary to us.”

On the other hand, the Alif famed starlet turned to her Instagram handle to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with Sabzwari.

The 27-year-old model posted an adorable throwback selfie from their nikkah day which featured the happy couple smiling from ear to ear.

She added an adorable caption wishing her dear husband. "The Happiest ‘Selfie’ of my Life- Happy Anniversary shahrozsabzwari," she wrote.

The model received many congratulatory messages from the fraternity and fans.

Kanwal and Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020 months after rumors' of their relationship. The couple break the news with Sadaf changing her last name from 'Kanwal to Sabzwari,' which grabbed attention from fans and followers all over the world. Sabzwari’s divorce with former wife Syra Yusuf, was finalized in February of the same year.