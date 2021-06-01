Who is the ‘one actor Ayeza Khan wishes to work with? Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Leading Pakistani TV actress Ayeza Khan has been achieving new heights of fame and popularity all over the world with her stellar acting performances and gorgeous looks.

The actress, who stunned the audience and critics with her latest avatar and outstanding acting in hit drama Chupke Chupke, has recently revealed the one actor she “can’t wait” to work with, in an Instagram story.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet had a short live session on the gram with her fans to thank them for their love and support for her character Meenu in Chupke Chupke.

Moreover, she took to the IG Stories and shared a series of posts about different actors of Pakistan and wrote what she thinks about their old work and her secret desire about working with them.

Khan shared a clip of Pakistani veteran actress Marina Khan from 90s hit classic serial Tanhaiyaan. She went on to write that, “Marina Khan I can’t wait to work with you.”

The Mehar Posh actress also shared an old clip of actor Humayun Saeed from a drama, saying, “Humayun Saeed no one can take your place in the showbiz industry.”

“I have learned a lot from you guys and still learning,” wrote Khan, while sharing photos of actors Fahad Mustafa and Amina Sheikh’s drama Main Abdul Qadir Hoon.

She also shared a clip from Abrar-ul-Haq’s hit song Preeto and praised Sunita Marshall in the video. “Sunita Marshall this was the first time I saw you on TV and you looked beautiful and of course this song was my favorite by Abrar sir.”

Furthermore, the actress also hinted on the upcoming season 2 of hit drama Chupke Chupke in her latest Instagram post.

In the live chat session, she mentioned that she soon will be seen in an upcoming drama serial La Pata which will be set on floors by next month. The project will have stars like Sarah Khan, Ali Rehman Khan and Gohar Rsheed.