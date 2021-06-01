Every character I play cant be paragon of feminism: Osman Khalid Butt Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Pakistani actor, Osman Khalid Butt appeared in an interview with Dawn and got candid about how he deals with favoritism in the entertainment industry and criticism on the characters that he plays.

Butt spoke about receiving backlash for his characters. He said, “Every character I play can’t be a paragon of feminism. Some characters, do slip up, which is why it is very important that he realize his mistake and apologize in the end.

He added, “One of the most hurtful things that I read on the internet was a comment that everything I stood for personally was just tokenism, and a way of gaining likes and retweets. I have certainly never taken up a cause to build my own profile and, had I been in any other profession, I would have still spoken out on issues that matter to me.”

He further added, “In fact, in the industry that I work in, I would be much better served if I pandered to the conservative right, rather than to the liberal left.”

Butt also talked about favoritism in the industry, he said, “There is favoritism everywhere, in every industry. My way of navigating through it is by focusing on my own work. I like to count my blessings. This is what the coronavirus pandemic has taught us.”