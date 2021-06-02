I cant imagine my life without Hania Aamir: Dananeer Web Desk | June 02, 2021

I can’t imagine my life without Hania Aamir: Dananeer

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Dananeer Mobeen aka pawri girl opened up about her friendship with actress Hania Aamir.

A fan asked Mobeen how she met Aamir, to which she responded by sharing a picture from their first ever meeting and wrote, ”This was the first time we met. It was on the shoot of her upcoming film. And we instantly hit it off. Now I can’t imagine my life without her!”

The 24-year-old reposted the photo on her Instagram story and captioned it as, “Yeh tou bohot wholesome hogaya (This got very wholesome)”.

Both the girl often hangout together and post snaps with one another.

Below is the photo from Aamir and Mobeen’s first meeting:



