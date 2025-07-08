Lewis Capaldi credits therapy for his return to music after Glastonbury 2025 set

Lewis Capaldi has named therapy as the reason he can be a "musician again" after years of hiatus from the industry.

On Monday, July 7, the Someone You Loved singer turned to his Instagram account to share a video in collaboration with BetterHelp, as he spoke about his mental health struggles.

"Therapy has been such a massive part of my last two years, a massive part of the reason I've been able to be a musician again. I feel like if I can be a part of sharing that with other people, why not?," Lewis shared in the social media post.

In a surprising turn of events, the 28-year-old singer stepped away from performing following his 2023 Glastonbury gig, which he could not finish, as he announced a hiatus to focus on his mental health "for the foreseeable future."


When asked what he has accepted through therapy, Lewis admitted that he will "always be an anxious person," and accepting that is how he moves forward with life.

The Before You Go crooner captioned the video, "can’t over emphasise how important therapy has been over the last few years in getting me back to a place where I feel ready and able to get on stage again."

"So it’s an absolute honour to team up with @betterhelp to be giving away 734,000 hours of free therapy for all of you ❤️ x #BetterHelpPartner," he concluded.

The number of hours holds a significant place for Lewis and his fans, as they represent a thousand hours for every day since he had last played on stage, a streak that ended with his surprise set at Glastonbury 2025.

Shortly after his performance at the festival, Lewis caused a frenzy as he confirmed an arena tour of the UK and Ireland for September.

Moreover, as of now, he has also added Australian and New Zealand legs for the tour for the months of November and December.

