Watch: Aiman Khan goes on play date with Amal, Minal Khan reacts Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Aiman Khan is cherishing every bit of her mommy duties with daughter Amal Muneeb.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actor shared an adorable video of her munchkin playing on the slide while Aiman stood by her side.

Aiman captioned the clip with a heart emoticon.

A lot of celebrities reacted to the actor's new clip, including aunt Minal Khan as she showered immense love on her 'Amalo'.

“I miss you,” she commented with heart-eyed emojis which was then followed by “Amalo Meri jaan” and “Gudddddddddda” with many hearts.



