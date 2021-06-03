Maya Ali serves major fashion goals in lime green summer outfit Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Leading Pakistani film and TV actress Maya Ali has been known as a glamorous fashion icon in the showbiz industry.

The talented actress often shares her stunning beauty and effortless styling snaps on social media with her fans and followers.

Recently, the Teefa In Trouble famed starlet took to her Instagram handle and shared her latest snaps donning a lime green summer outfit.

Ali served some major on-point fashion goals in the latest pictures as she looked amazing in her outfit and glowy summer minimal makeup look.

The Parey Hut Love actress effortlessly channeled her latest wardrobe inspiration for her fans with a meaningful caption.





“There is nothing stronger than a woman who has rebuilt herself,” the caption read.

She finished off her look with solid copper studs and neon green pencil stilettos. The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time and fans are simply gushing over starlet’s timeless beauty.

Currently, she is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar in the leading role.