Ayeza Khan crosses 100,000 followers on TikTok Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Leading Pakistani TV actress Ayeza Khan has now become the most popular showbiz star on social media.

The actress, who won over audiences’ hearts with her stellar performance in hit drama serials, has recently crossed 100,000 followers on TikTok platform.

The Chupke Chupke famed starlet is also the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.2 million followers. She joined TikTok on May 25, 2021. Reports stated that she will be playing a character of a TikToker in her upcoming drama project.





The Mehar Posh actress reached 100,000 followers on TikTok on Thursday. She also urged her fans to follow her on the new platform as well.