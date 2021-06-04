Aiman Khan leaves fans gushing over adorable video with Amal Muneeb Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Famed Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is an avid social media user. She often shares snaps and videos of her loving moments spent with her cute daughter Amal Muneeb.

Recently, the Ishq Tamasha actress left fans gushing over her video with her daughter Amal on Instagram.

The adorable video melted fans’ hearts as mom Aiman can be enjoying precious moments with her little bundle of joy. In the short clip, she could be seen having a laugh with her daughter as she played on a slide.

The starlet captioned the adorable post with a heart emoticon. Within minutes, the post received thousands of hearts and love in the comments.

Amal’s aunt Minal Khan couldn’t help but gush over her niece. “I miss you,” she commented with heart-eyed emoticons, which was then followed by “Amalo Meri jaan” and “Gudddddddddda” with many hearts.